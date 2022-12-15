Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Hit the PS5 in Fall 2023

Many gamers were probably hoping to close out the year with a new glimpse at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like this is going to happen. So fans will have to settle for a more specific release window instead. Via the official PlayStation Blog, the developers behind the highly-anticipated sequel confirmed that the next chapter in Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ story will be released on the PlayStation 5 in the fall of 2023.

The studio’s latest update follows rumors about the game’s release date that previously made the rounds earlier this week. Jamie Mayer, a writer on both Spider-Man 2 and Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine game, recently updated her personal website by listing a “Fall 2023” window for the former title. Sony also added a page for Spider-Man 2 to the official PlayStation Store this week allowing users to wishlist the game. But for some reason, the page was swiftly taken down.

In any case, the sequel’s release date mirrors those of its predecessors: the original Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which hit stores in the fall of 2018 and 2020, respectively. We haven’t seen any new footage from Spider-Man 2 since the game’s announcement trailer premiered last year. Regardless, creative director Bryan Intihar says the upcoming adventure will be worth the wait.

“What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios,” said Intihar in a new statement. “Here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”

Based on what we know so far, it looks as though Spider-Man 2 will allow gamers to control both Peter and Miles as they battle new villains like Kraven the Hunter and Venom, the latter of whom will be voiced by Tony Todd. We can also expect a proper introduction to Insomniac’s take on Peter’s best friend, Harry Osborn. But unlike Miles Morales, which was also released on the PlayStation 4, it seems like Spider-Man 2 will be a next-gen exclusive. In other words, fans now have just under a year to get their hands on a PS5.

Are you looking forward to playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 next fall? Let us know in the comment section below!

