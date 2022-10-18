Insomniac Games Confirms Spider-Man 2’s 2023 Release Window

Way back in September of last year, Insomniac Games released the first trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, confirming that a sequel to the webhead’s acclaimed 2018 PS4 title was officially on the way. Since then, fans have been dutifully tuning into every State of Play livestream in the hopes of seeing new footage. But for some reason, Insomniac has yet to share any additional info about Peter Parker’s upcoming next-gen adventure. This has led many gamers to suspect that a delay is in the cards. However, the studio dispelled these notions on social media earlier today. Responding to a fan on Twitter, Insomniac promised that Spider-Man 2 is still on track to hit the PlayStation 5 in 2023.

Insomniac’s tweet assures fans that they have nothing to worry about when it comes Spider-Man 2’s release date. Although things can change between now and next year, the developers are reportedly making “good progress” on the sequel. In other words, it sounds like they just want to use the extra time to fine-tune certain details before unveiling the finished product.

Don’t. We’re making good progress and it’s still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 17, 2022

It isn’t usual for Insomniac to space out its trailer reveals like this. In fact, the studio spent roughly the same amount of time hyping the release of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man. The game’s announcement trailer premiered during E3 in 2016, more than two years before it finally hit stores in 2018. Regardless, its spinoff, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, was announced and released in the span of five months in 2020. So the real issue might just boil down to fans’ impatience.

Last year’s trailer for Spider-Man 2 appeared to confirm that players will be able to control both Peter and Miles throughout the campaign. Additionally, the game will introduce at least two new villains—Kraven the Hunter and Venom, the latter of whom was teased in the previous two installments. Horror legend Tony Todd is providing the character’s voice in the sequel. Insomniac is also developing another superhero game, Marvel’s Wolverine, which is expected to bow in 2023 as well.

Are you happy to hear that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still coming out next year? Let us know in the comment section below!

