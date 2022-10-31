Marvel Games Announces New Multi-Title Collaboration With EA

As far as new video games go, Marvel fans have been eating good these last few years thanks to critically-acclaimed releases featuring characters like Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Now, the House of Ideas is teaming up with Electronic Arts on even more action-adventure titles. Marvel Games has announced a collaboration with EA to develop new games starring your favorite superheroes.

Via Bloomberg, the studios’ partnership reportedly covers three games. One of these titles, a new Iron Man adventure, was already announced last month. EA’s Motive Studio, which previously tackled Star Wars: Squadrons and the upcoming Dead Space remake, is leading the project’s development, which is still in the early stages. Unfortunately, neither EA nor Marvel has shared details regarding the other two games. But each one promises to tell a new original story set in the Marvel Universe. You can check out the company’s announcement below.

We’re thrilled to announce a multi-title collaboration between @Marvel and @EA to develop action-adventure games for consoles and PC! Each game will also be its own original story set in the Marvel Universe. pic.twitter.com/I2fuT8xnEz — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) October 31, 2022

Just like other recent Marvel titles, the new games will presumably feature their own spin on Marvel mythology, drawing influence from the comics as well as their MCU counterparts. EA’s involvement might be a turnoff to some fans, given the company’s spotty history when it comes to big franchises. Regardless, they have delivered a handful of wins in recent years, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Mass Effect Legendary Edition. So as long as they treat their upcoming Marvel projects with the same level of care, players shouldn’t have anything to worry about.

EA’s games join several other Marvel-themed adventures currently in the works for next-gen consoles. In December, 2K Games and Firaxis will debut Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a tactical RPG that utilizes card-based combat maneuvers. And next year, Insomniac will finally release Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 along with a new title centering on Wolverine. Additionally, Skydance New Media recently announced its own Marvel game, an as-yet-untitled WWII adventure co-starring Captain America and Black Panther. That project hails from Uncharted creator Amy Hennig.

Which Marvel characters should get their own video games from EA? Tell us your picks in the comment section below!

