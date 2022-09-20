EA’s Motive Studio is Developing a New Iron Man Video Game

Yet another Marvel character is getting his own video game sometime in the next few years. After more than a month of rumors, Electronic Arts finally confirmed that a brand new Iron Man title is officially on the way. The single-player action-adventure game is currently in the early stages of development and will be released by EA’s Motive Studio.

Rumors about a new Iron Man game began making the rounds in early August, when several insiders published unverified reports about EA’s plans. Right now, it’s too early to speculate on story details. But according to the announcement, the game will feature “an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.”

The news is out! We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with @MarvelGames on an all-new single-player, action-adventure Iron Man game. While we’re still in early development, this is an exciting new adventure for our studio: https://t.co/zpuT61TKtV pic.twitter.com/309lhm02dY — Motive (@MotiveStudio) September 20, 2022

Luckily, Motive has already proven itself capable of handling big-name franchises. The Montréal-based studio’s latest project is a high-definition remake of EA’s Dead Space, which will bow on next-gen consoles on January 27, 2023. They previously led development on Star Wars: Squadrons in 2020 and also helped DICE with 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront II. Leading the charge on Iron Man is executive producer Olivier Proulx, who recently worked on Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game. His team also includes “passionate industry veterans” like Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier.

Iron Man joins several other Marvel-themed video games on the horizon. The next major title, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, hits stores in December. Players are also eagerly awaiting new details regarding Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac, both of which are expected to arrive sometime in 2023. And during this month’s D23 Expo, Skydance New Media pulled back the curtain on its own upcoming Marvel project, a WWII-era adventure from Uncharted creator Amy Hennig and starring Captain America and Black Panther. Unfortunately, the studio hasn’t revealed the game’s official title.

What are you hoping to see in Motive’s upcoming Iron Man video game? Let us know in the comment section below!

