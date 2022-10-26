CD Projekt Red Announces a Remake of The Witcher

The Witcher franchise has attracted legions of new fans thanks to Netflix’s TV adaptation. And that may be one of the big reasons why CD Projekt Red will revisit its original video game installment. Earlier today, the studio confirmed that a ground-up remake of 2007’s The Witcher is currently in the works. You can check out the announcement below.

According to the game’s official website, The Witcher Remake is being developed under the codename Canis Majoris, which previously made the rounds earlier this month. At the time, CD Projekt Red described the project as a “full-fledged Witcher game” that is separate from the next proper installment in the series (codenamed Polaris). The company also revealed that an “external studio” headed by experienced Witcher vets would be leading development on Canis Majoris. Now, we can confirm that this studio is Fool’s Theory.

Originally a PC exclusive, The Witcher earned glowing reviews when it first hit stores in 2007. Five years later, CD Projekt released an OS X port of the game in 2012. The studio developed the game using BioWare’s then-proprietary Aurora Engine. However, Fool’s Theory is crafting the remake using Unreal Engine 5 under CD Projekt Red’s full creative supervision. The upcoming follow-ups to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (cover art pictured above) will also utilize Unreal Engine 5.

We’re thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we’re working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)! We want to do this right, so please be patient — it’s gonna be a while until we can share more details.

https://t.co/6VCAokPgXs pic.twitter.com/ERFOXQrUEP — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 26, 2022

“The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD Projekt Red,” said studio chief Adam Badowski in a new statement. “It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger.”

“Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting,” continued Badowski. “As some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait.”

The Witcher Remake is presently in the early stages of development. CD Projekt Red hasn’t announced a release date yet.

Are you looking forward to a high-definition remake of The Witcher? Let us know in the comment section below!

