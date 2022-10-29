Liam Hemsworth Will Replace Henry Cavill In The Witcher Season 4

Not even a week after confirming his return as Superman, Henry Cavill is stepping aside from his other signature role. Netflix has given The Witcher an early renewal for season 4. However, that renewal also comes with the news that Cavill is leaving the show after season 3. In his place, Liam Hemsworth has been cast as the new Geralt of Rivia.

In his statement confirming the news, Cavill didn’t mention Superman at all. But he did pass the torch to his Geralt successor.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

In response, Hemsworth released a statement of his own.

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world. ”

Liam Hemsworth is the brother of Thor star Chris Hemsworth, but he has also established his own career in Hollywood. In addition to playing Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games franchise, Hemsworth has starred in The Last Song, Independence Day: Resurgence, Killerman, and Most Dangerous Game.

As for Cavill, there is now a Witcher-sized hole in his schedule. So if there is a new Superman film on the horizon, there won’t be a major conflict on Cavill’s film and TV slate.

The Witcher season 3 will premiere in summer 2023 on Netflix. A timeframe for season 4 hasn’t been announced yet.

What do you think about the casting change? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Witcher Boxed Set: Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.