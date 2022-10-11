Alfred Gives a Pep Talk in Gotham Knights’ Cinematic Launch Trailer

Just 10 days remain until Gotham Knights introduces gamers to its haunting vision of a world without Batman. Unfortunately, many fans still aren’t sold on the idea of Batman’s sidekicks headlining their own video game adventure. But it looks like even the four main heroes share these doubts about themselves. Ahead of its release next week, WB Montréal has premiered Gotham Knights’ cinematic launch trailer, which grants new insight into how its characters feel about protecting their city in Bruce Wayne’s absence.

The trailer makes it clear that Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Nightwing are all struggling with imposter syndrome in the wake of Batman’s apparent death. Beautifully rendered footage shows each hero fighting goons using their unique combat styles, all while a familiar British accent tugs at their respective insecurities, whether its Tim Drake’s feelings of being “replaceable,” (he is the third Robin, after all), to Jason Todd wrestling with his own violent tendencies that lead some to label him as a “monster.”

You can watch the new trailer in the player below.

As expected, the narrator’s voice belongs to Alfred Pennyworth. But don’t worry—he isn’t kicking the heroes while they’re down. Being the staunch ally that he is, Alfred wants them to see that they can rise above these feelings of inadequacy and become the saviors needed to take on the Court of Owls. Bruce believed in them when he was alive. And if they work hard enough as a team, the people of Gotham will believe in them too.

Gotham Knights will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 21.

