Gotham Knights Launch Trailer Features Bruce Wayne’s Funeral

Batman is gone, Gotham is in peril, and the Dark Knight’s young protégés are left to pick up the pieces. WB Montréal’s upcoming return to the DC Universe remains one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year. And with three weeks left until it hits stores, the studio has premiered a new Gotham Knights launch trailer featuring tons of gameplay footage, including new scenes of Bruce Wayne’s memorial service.

Following his tragic demise, Bruce carries on the proud Wayne tradition of having a funeral in the pouring rain. Unsurprisingly, the service draws a big crowd, with dozens of mourners paying their respects to Gotham’s wealthiest socialite. But the news hits the members of the Bat Family the hardest. After all, they were the only ones who knew what Bruce really meant to their city. That’s why finishing the work that he started is of the utmost importance.

You can watch the game’s new launch trailer below.

The promo features most of the game’s secondary villains – including Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Clayface, and Harley Quinn – along with the armed thugs who turn Gotham’s streets into a warzone. But the biggest threat of all is still the Court of Owls and its army of lethal Talon assassins.

In one particularly chilling scene ripped straight from the comics, the Talons rise out of their subterranean coffins to hunt anyone who stands in their masters’ way. Luckily, the city’s young heroes are ready to bust some heads, which makes the trailer’s song choice of “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs all the more fitting.

Gotham Knights will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 21.

