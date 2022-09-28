New Gotham Knights Trailer Highlights Stunning PC Graphics

Next month, Gotham Knights will finally hit stores and invite debate among gamers over which next-gen console it looks better to play on. The highly-anticipated title was originally in development for last-gen systems as well. But earlier this year, WB Montréal cancelled the game’s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ports, leaving many DC fans disappointed. Regardless, they can always give the PC version a shot (as long as they have the right hardware).

Ahead of its launch, WB Montréal has released a new Gotham Knights trailer with footage exclusively captured from the PC. Snobs may disagree, but the graphics don’t appear any less impressive than those of the console ports. The PC version also supports a handful of key features, including 4K resolution, an ultra-high framerate, ray-traced reflections, enhanced upscaling made possible by Intel’s AI-assisted XeSS technology, and plenty of customization options to choose from. Players should also appreciate that the game supports both ultra-wide and multi-monitor formats.

You can watch the new trailer in the player below.

The trailer also highlights some previously-unseen footage of the Bat Family in action, along with some new narration from Alfred Pennyworth, who aids the team in their fight against the Court of Owls. Gamers will likely need some very high-end equipment to get the most out of Gotham Knights on their PCs. Unfortunately, the system requirements are still listed as “TBD” on the Steam website. But as long as it offers a better experience than Batman: Arkham Knight, whose own PC launch in 2015 was so buggy that it required several patches to fix, there shouldn’t be any reason to complain.

Gotham Knights will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 21.

Will you be testing out the game on your PC next month? Let us know in the comment section below!

