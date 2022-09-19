Magik Banishes Demons in a New Midnight Suns Character Showcase

Colossus’ little sister has always been one of the Marvel Universe’s most formidable heroes. But later this year, Illyana Rasputin (a.k.a. Magik) will have a big role to play when Marvel’s Midnight Suns finally hits video game consoles. Illyana’s access to her own personal Hell dimension makes her a perfect fit for a story that features demons and dark magic. And thanks to a new Midnight Suns character showcase, we have a much better look at these powers in action.

Magik narrates this latest preview in her familiar Russian accent, explaining to the uninitiated how she can “tear through the fabric of space and time itself,” which comes in handy when Lilith’s extradimensional minions come barging into her home dimension, Limbo, and start wreaking havoc across New York City. The clip shows Illyana using her mutant abilities to open up portals and send her enemies tumbling into Limbo, which she considers to be a fate worse than death.

You can check out Magik’s character showcase in the player below.

As in the comics, Magik will also wield her own signature weapon—the Soulsword, which she created from her own life force and soul while trapped in Limbo herself. It also looks like Illyana will be sporting a redesigned version of her Eldritch armor. Illyana’s Darkchylde persona – which finds her corrupted by dark forces – will also make an appearance as well.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One X|S on December 2. The game will also hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at a later date.

