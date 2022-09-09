Midnight Suns Gameplay Trailer Confirms the Game’s December Debut

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been one of most buzzed about video game titles of 2022 thanks to its stacked roster of characters and unique premise. Unfortunately, the game isn’t arriving next month as previously expected. But fans won’t have to wait that long to fight Lilith and her minions alongside some of their favorite superheroes. During today’s Disney and Marvel Games showcase at D23, 2K and Firaxis premiered a new Midnight Suns trailer featuring a lot of new gameplay footage. The promo also confirms that the game will now hit stores on December 2.

The latest trailer primarily highlights the turn-based combat system that’s typical of tactical RPGs such as this. Luckily, Firaxis already perfected this style on its critically-acclaimed XCOM series. But the main difference is that players draw cards to make their moves. In the end, players are forced to prioritize strategy over button-mashing, which makes for a more challenging gaming experience.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Until early last month, the developers were planning to unveil the game on October 7. But despite the delay, Marvel is still releasing new Midnight Suns content that month to tide fans over until the title’s proper debut. Starting on October 31, Marvel’s official YouTube channel will premiere new animated shorts set before the events of the game. Each of these shorts will follow a different hero, with new episodes centering on Blade, Wolverine, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, and more. Check out some early footage below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be available later this year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at a later date.

What do you think of the game’s new trailer? Will you be watching the prequel shorts next month? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Spirits of Vengeance: Rise of the Midnight Sons

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.