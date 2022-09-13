Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Hits PSVR2 Next Year

One of ILMxLAB’s virtual reality Star Wars titles is getting a facelift and coming to the PlayStation 5 in 2023. During today’s State of Play livestream, the studio announced that Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition is currently in development for PlayStation VR2 headsets. Additionally, they released a trailer for the new version of the game, which you can view below.

Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge originally debuted in 2020 on Oculus Quest systems, and as the name suggests, drew influence from Disney’s bicoastal Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme parks. The game casts players as a droid repair technician who crash lands on the planet Batuu after fleeing from the Guavian Death Gang and its leader, Tara Rashin. Eventually, their travels lead them to a cantina owned by Seezelslak, who spins a series of tales that let fans control everyone from a Jedi Knight to an assassin droid in pursuit of a bounty.

The game’s voice cast includes Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as Seezelslak, Debra Wilson (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order) as Tara, and Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death) as IG-88. Anthony Daniels and Frank Oz also reprise their iconic Star Wars roles as C-3PO and Yoda, respectively. Additionally, Jim Cummings (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) returns as the voice of Weequay pirate Hondo Ohnaka.

ILMxLAB hasn’t set a release date for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition.

