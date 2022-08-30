New Midnight Suns Character Preview Introduces The Hunter

New Midnight Suns Preview Introduces The Hunter

Plenty of established Marvel heroes will band together against Lilith, Mother of Demons, when Marvel’s Midnight Suns hits current- and next-gen consoles sometime in the near future. But being an RPG, the story will also introduce an original character to give fans a more immersive gaming experience. Now, Firaxis and 2K Games have shared a fresh look at this hero in action. After releasing a string of promos highlighting A-listers like Spider-Man and Captain America, Midnight Suns’ developers have debuted a new preview featuring the game’s main protagonist, The Hunter.

Most of the marketing for Midnight Suns has shown The Hunter as a woman with a long ponytail. But this is just one of many configurations that fans can choose from when starting the campaign. Players can customize virtually everything about the character, including their gender, hair and facial hair styles, armor, and skin tone. However, the twin swords appear to be non-negotiable. The Hunter also comes with a supernatural companion—a hellhound named Charlie, who clearly has his own set of powers.

You can check out the latest preview for the game in the player below.

The Hunter is no stranger to Lilith’s evil. In fact, the preview confirms that she/he is the villain’s forsaken child who imprisoned her in the past. Once Lilith escapes, The Hunter will stop at nothing to keep her minions from laying waste to the Marvel Universe. But luckily, several of the world’s greatest heroes are there to lend a helping hand.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was previously scheduled to come out in October. But earlier this month, the game was pushed back to an unspecified date later in Take-Two Interactive’s current fiscal year, which might delay it to early 2023. Regardless, it will be a part of Marvel Games showcase during next month’s D23 announcements. The game will debut on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, with PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions arriving at a later date.

Are you looking forward to customizing The Hunter when the game finally hits stores? Let us know in the comment section below!

