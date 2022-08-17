Scarlet Witch Joins the Battle In Latest Video For Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s Midnight Suns may have been pushed back, but at least its roster of heroes is growing. 2K Games and Firaxis Games’ tactical role-playing game has already recruited several icons to take on Lilith, the mother of all monsters. However, the latest addition to the team is someone who has her own dark side: Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch.

Unlike Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, Captain America, and Captain Marvel, Wanda actually has an innate connection to the supernatural. She’s not called a witch for nothing! And her magic appears to serve her well in the game’s latest video. There’s even a tease for one of Wanda’s darkest moments in the comics, when she declared “No more mutants” with reality warping powers that nearly caused their extinction. Presumably she has a different target in mind this time.

Although the Midnight Sons were a loosely associated team of supernatural heroes, the only characters in the game who were actually members are Doctor Strange, Blade, and Ghost Rider. However, Magik, Nico Minoru, and now Wanda, all have ties to the supernatural which may protect them against Lilith. As seen in previous trailers, Lilith has the ability to corrupt heroes and villains into her new “children,” the Fallen. But it remains to be seen if any of the playable characters can suffer that fate.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will initially come to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, before getting ports to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. But for now, it doesn’t have a release date and it could be pushed into next year.

What do you think about Scarlet Witch joining the heroes of Marvel’s Midnight Suns? Let us know in the comment section below!

