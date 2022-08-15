Weta Workshop is Developing a New Lord of the Rings Game

The award-winning visual effects house, Weta Workshop, which crafted Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, is now tackling its own video game adventure set in Middle-earth. A press release from Private Division has announced that the two studios are working on a new Lord of the Rings title, which is currently in the early stages of development.

Private Division (a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive) is publishing the game after previously working on other titles like The Outer Worlds and Rollerdrome. Plot details are still under wraps. But apparently, Weta has “the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of [J.R.R. Tolkien’s] books.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Weta Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe,” said Michael Worosz, Take-Two’s Chief Strategy Officer. “The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many remarkable stories, and no entity is better equipped than the team at Weta Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience.”

“It’s a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that’s so different from what fans have played previously,” added Amie Wolken, Weta’s Head of Interactive. “As fans ourselves, we’re excited for gamers to explore Middle-earth in a way they never have before, and introduce new fans to the magic of The Lord of the Rings.”

Weta’s game joins several additional Middle-earth titles in the works. Daedalic Entertainment’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was recently moved from its earlier September release date. Other upcoming games include The Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria and EA’s Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth.

Private Division and Weta Workshop and haven’t announced a release date for their Lord of the Rings game. However, it’s expected to launch sometime during Take-Two’s 2024 fiscal year.

