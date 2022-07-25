The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Pushes Back Its Release Date

September was already shaping up to be a banner month for Lord of the Rings fans thanks to the highly-anticipated premiere of The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime. But as a bonus, gamers were also anticipating a brand new playable adventure set in Middle-earth and focusing on Gollum. Unfortunately, the character’s starring turn will have to wait a few more months. The developers at Daedalic Entertainment have confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum won’t be hitting stores on September 1 as previously announced.

Daedelic shared the news on the game’s official Twitter account earlier today. The studio didn’t provide a new release date. But if we had to venture a guess, Gollum will now be arriving sometime in early 2023. You can read the studio’s full statement below:

An important message. pic.twitter.com/s2UvhPfILF — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) July 25, 2022

Gollum is mainly a stealth-based adventure that tasks players with sneaking around a wide variety of Middle-earth environments. Throughout its campaign, fans will visit familiar locations like Mirkwood, Cirith Ungol, and Barad-dur tower in a story that takes place before the events of the Lord of the Rings saga. The game will also highlight the duality between Gollum and his split personality, Sméagol, forcing players to make the occasional difficult decision.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

