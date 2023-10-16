The Boys/Gen V Video Highlights Vought’s Complete Dominance

The megacorporation Vought International has a chokehold on the world where The Boys and its spin-off Gen V take place, as emphasized in a new video interview with select cast and crew members.

The video, which breaks down the crossover-heavy relationship between the two shows, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the official account for The Boys. “Vought really is the thing that connects it,” said executive producer and writer Eric Kripke over a montage of Vought branding all over the sets of Gen V, “and it’s in every single corner of their lives.”

We've got a lot more in common with @genv than just exploding dicks. pic.twitter.com/scCOZI8IpT — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) October 16, 2023

What is Vought International in The Boys and Gen V?

The Boys, based on a series of comics of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, introduced the idea of a superhero corporation when it premiered in 2019. Vought International originally engineered the drug that imparts powers, and the company carries on promoting its “supes” by staging crimes for them to thwart. It also produces nonstop entertainment and merchandise starring the heroes as themselves, as seen in the posters and vending machines in the video.

As a result, people with superpowers are viewed as celebrities and concerned only with their public image, and many of them have become narcissistic, selfish public idols, such as The Boys’ main antagonist, Homelander.

The spin-off Gen V adds a twist to this scenario by focusing on young supes who are attending Vought’s Godolkin University, already immersed in the corporation’s propaganda as they prepare for lives under the spotlight. The cast includes Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan, London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and several crossover stars from The Boys.

New episodes of Gen V drop on Fridays on Prime Video, with the season containing eight episodes in total.