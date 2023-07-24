Invincible Season 3 to Release Faster Than 2: ‘Voice Recording is Compete’

Invincible fans won’t have to wait as long for Season 3 as they did for Season 2.

The official Twitter account for the series confirmed there will not “be as long a gap” between Seasons 2 and 3, as voice recording for Season 3 is complete. The first season of Invincible premiered on Prime Video on March 25, 2021, and concluded on April 29, 2021. Season 2 is set to debut on Nov. 3, 2023, meaning fans will have waited over a year and a half for the series to return.

What a week!!! To recap what we learned about the show…



– ATOM EVE special episode live NOW. Go watch it. Twice. Three times, maybe?



– Atom Eve is the best. This is not new information, it just should be reiterated whenever possible.



– First four episodes of Season 2 start… pic.twitter.com/jd1KY18rbZ — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) July 23, 2023

Based on the Image Comics series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible centers around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the half-human teenage son of the world’s greatest superhero Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons). The first season of the critically acclaimed adult animated series follows Mark as he develops powers similar to his father and learns how to become a superhero. The upcoming second season will deal with the multiverse and see Invincible face off against Angstrom Levy, a villain able to open portals to alternate dimensions voiced by Sterling K. Brown.

Besides Yeun, Simmons, and Brown, the voice cast for Invincible includes Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Max Burkholder, Zachary Quinto, Ross Marquand, Malese Jow, and Clancy Brown.

The first season of Invincible — along with the Atom Eve special — is streaming on Prime Video. The first four episodes of Season 2 will air in November 2023, with the second half of the season to release in early 2024.