Invincible Creator Updates Fans on the In-Development Live-Action Movie

While there hasn’t been any major news on Invincible‘s live-action movie for several years, franchise co-creator Robert Kirkman insists the film is still happening.

Per The Direct, Kirkman addressed the topic during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, promising fans that Universal Studios is still dedicated to bringing Mark Grayson to life but the ongoing Writers Guild of American and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes have halted development. “With the strikes and everything, it’s all stalled, and rightly so. Everybody’s doing a great thing trying to make sure that future generations get to be able to work and thrive and survive in this industry,” Kirkman explained.

Despite this, he’s still confident that Invincible will eventually make the jump to live-action. “Everything’s been put on pause, but it’s something that I know Universal is very invested in, and it’s something that we’ve been working on behind the scenes up to this point. Hopefully, I’ll be able to answer this question in a more answerable way at some point in the future,” Kirkman concluded.

Adapting Invincible

Announced back in 2017, the live-action Invincible movie hasn’t unveiled any updates on its progress, leaving fans to speculate whether the project has been scrapped. When it was revealed that Universal was working on the film, Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg were attached to write the script; both now serve as executive producers on Prime Video‘s animated Invincible series.

While Mark Grayson may not be leaping onto the big screen any time soon, he will be returning for the second season of the aforementioned show. Prime Video confirmed that the next chapter in Invincible’s saga will hit the streaming platform on November 3 and is set to introduce a wealth of new characters, including the fan-favorite villain Angstrom Levy.

Invincible Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.