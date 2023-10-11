Vincent D’Onofrio Responds To Daredevil: Born Again Overhaul

In the wake of reports about Marvel Studios making production changes on Daredevil: Born Again, series star Vincent D’Onofrio has addressed the matter.

Following The Hollywood Reporter‘s story about Daredevil showrunners Chris Ord and Matt Corman being “quietly let go” by Marvel, a Twitter user reposted D’Onofrio’s April tweet expressing excitement for the upcoming Disney+ series while making the sarcastic quote, “Well now this aged poorly.” In response, D’Onofrio was quick to push back. “Unless you really know what’s going there’s a chance you could be wrong about this statement. We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Have some trust my friend, trust,” D’Onofrio replied.

The Twitter user responded to D’Onofrio in agreement with his statement. The actor went further in comparing the reported on-issues to the experiences he witnessed for decades in movies and television. “Every cool project I’ve been involved with has evolved constantly during pre-production, production and post,” D’Onofrio said. “It’s just reported on these days as if it’s big news. It’s not. It’s simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It’s a constant in this business. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Frankly I’d be worried if we were settling for less.”

Daredevil and the Kingpin’s treatment in the MCU so far

Planned as a soft-reboot to the Netflix series that aired from 2015 to 2018, Daredevil: Born Again reunites D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin with star Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. The actors made their entry into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 with D’Onofrio in the season finale of Hawkeye on Disney+ and Cox’s surprise cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox later appeared as the Man Without Fear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.

MCU fans expressed concerns about Born Again’s possible tonal shift away from the gritty, more grounded elements of the original Netflix series. Cox’s former stuntman Chris Brewster amplified these concerns when he publicly slammed the Man Without Fear’s cartoonish depiction in She-Hulk. As Marvel reportedly looks to do “a significant creative reboot” on Born Again, the studio looks to form a new team of writers and directors to get the series back to the basics of the original Netflix run.

Cox and D’Onofrio will make their next MCU appearances in the Echo series coming to Disney+ in January 2024. Production on Daredevil: Born Again remains on pause due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.