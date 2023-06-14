Daredevil: Born Again & The Penguin Production Paused Indefinitely

The Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again and the Max drama series The Penguin have both had their production paused indefinitely.

Why is production on Daredevil: Born Again and The Penguin paused?

A report from Deadline has stated that both series have had their production paused until the resolution of the ongoing WGA strike. Daredevil: Born Again was three months into its eight-month shoot but has briefly paused production a few times before during the strike. Now, both series are on indefinite hold until the writers strike comes to an end in the future.

Daredevil: Born Again hails from head writers Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who will also serve as executive producers along with Kevin Feige. The series is currently set to premiere in the spring of 2024 on Disney+, though how the writers strike may effect that release window is unknown.

The Penguin will focus on Oswald Cobblepot’s past and show his rise to power in Gotham’s seedy underbelly rather than portray him as the established kingpin. The character has a rich history of live-action appearances, as Danny DeVito famously played Penguin in Batman Returns while Robin Lord Taylor portrayed him in Gotham.