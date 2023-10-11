Daredevil: Born Again Undergoing Creative Overhaul as Marvel Changes TV Strategy

The planned Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series is set to undergo a “significant creative reboot” as Marvel reportedly looks to overhaul its entire approach to TV.

According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, in September, Marvel “quietly let go” of head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman, who were planning to write the upcoming Daredevil series. Along with the moves, Marvel also released the directors for the remainder of the season as part of what THR calls “a significant creative reboot” for the series.

A new team of writers and directors are now being looked for, ones that will reportedly look to keep the show a bit more in line with the previous Netflix series starring Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

The Hollywood Reporter’s article further details that Ord and Corman’s version of the show was largely different from the three-season Netflix series. According to sources, Daredevil: Born Again reportedly operated as a legal procedural that didn’t see Cox don the Daredevil costume until the fourth episode. Less than half of the series’ first season was filmed when Ord and Corman were let go.

THR’s report mentions that some things may be kept in the final product and that Corman and Ord are now executive producers on the two-season series.

Marvel plans to overhaul how it makes TV

The report also mentions that the Daredevil move is just the first in what THR calls some massive steps from Marvel to completely overhaul how it approaches television.

The report notes that, unlike typical television, Marvel would often opt to film entire seasons of TV, often without showrunners, using film executives to head up different series. Due to the relatively mixed reviews that series’ have been receiving, however, Marvel is said to be shifting to a more traditional approach, something Marvel’s head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum acknowledged.

“We’re trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture,” says Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s head of streaming, television, and animation. “It comes down to, ‘How can we tell stories in television that honor what’s so great about the source material?’”

Winderbaum would go on to mention that they’re looking to find people who “are dedicated to” the medium of television. The report mentions that Marvel now plans to make “concrete changes” to how it approaches TV, including hiring showrunners and implementing the use of “show bibles,” a common document in television making that collects all aspects of the series.