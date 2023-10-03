The Sandman Is Reportedly Casting Hades, Persephone for Season 2

The Greek gods of the underworld, Hades and his wife Persephone, will reportedly make an appearance in Season 2 of The Sandman on Netflix.

According to What’s on Netflix, an unofficial site for news about shows and movies coming to the streaming giant, The Sandman is now casting for the roles of Hades, Persephone, and Eurydice. All three of these are figures in classic Greek mythology who also play minor but important parts in one arc of The Sandman comics, which is set to be covered by the next season of the TV adaptation.

How does Greek mythology play into The Sandman?

Traditionally, Hades is the king of the Greek version of Hell, also called Hades. Persephone has a story of her own, in which she spends half of the year with her husband but returns to the world above to keep the seasons in balance, but this isn’t a focus in The Sandman. However, Eurydice’s myth is inseparable from that of Orpheus, a young musician who goes to Hades in an attempt to rescue his lover from her untimely death.

In The Sandman’s continuity, Orpheus is the son of Dream of the Endless, the story’s central character. Orpheus has already been referenced in Season 1 of the Netflix series, and leaked photos have indicated that he will appear in Season 2 alongside Tom Sturridge‘s Dream. As the comics kept a faithful retelling of the myth of Orpheus, it makes sense that Eurydice will also have a place in flashbacks and that Hades and Persephone will show up in a journey to the underworld.

The Sandman Season 1, based on DC‘s iconic dark fantasy comic series by Neil Gaiman, came to Netflix in 2021. A release window for Season 2 has not yet been announced, but a series adapting The Sandman spin-off comics Dead Boy Detectives is in the works at Netflix and will be set in the same world.