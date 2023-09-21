Doom Patrol: The Final Episodes Trailer Previews the End of Max’s Superhero Series

Max has released an official trailer for the final episodes of Doom Patrol.

The first half of Doom Patrol’s fourth and final season ended in January 2023, leaving viewers and fans wondering when the series would ultimately reach its conclusion. Max has now released a trailer for the remaining episodes and given it an official premiere date: October 12.

The trailer for the final six episodes sees the titular superhero team in dire straits as they prepare for one final battle against the inter-dimensional deity known as Immortus.

Check out the trailer for Doom Patrol: The Final episodes below:

What happens in Doom Patrol’s final episodes?

“In the series’ gripping final episodes, the Doom Patrol meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities,” the official synopsis reads. “Battling between saving the world and each other, the Doom Patrol are forced to face their deepest fears and decide if they are ready to let go of the past in order to take their future into their own hands… and away from the zombie butts.”

Doom Patrol’s final episodes star Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan as Robotman/Cliff Steele, Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk as Negative Man/Larry Trainor, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman/Rita Farr, Joivan Wade as Cyborg/Victor Stone, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge, and Skye Roberts as Kay Challis. Timothy Dalton‘s Niles Caulder also makes an appearance in the trailer despite having died in the show’s third season.

Warner Bros. TV and Max’s Doom Patrol comes from showrunner Jeremy Carver. The series is based on DC characters created by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani who first appeared in 1963’s My Greatest Adventure #80.

The first two episodes of the second half of Doom Patrol’s final season arrive on October 12, with the remaining four episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. The first three and a half seasons are currently streaming on Max.