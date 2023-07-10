Doom Patrol Season 4 Part 2 Update Given by James Gunn

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed the second half of Doom Patrol’s final season isn’t being shelved. The conclusion will get a proper release at some point in the future.

As reported by TVLine, Gunn was asked on Threads if the second half of Doom Patrol’s fourth and final season was still going to air. The first half of the final season of Doom Patrol began airing in Dec. 2022. In Jan. 2023, DC announced the series would end after the fourth season’s second half; however, no release date for the show’s conclusion was revealed at that time.

What Did Gunn Say About Doom Patrol’s Final Episodes?

“People have asked me this a few times this morning,” Gunn’s Threads response reads. “I’m not sure what it refers to (I am neck deep in Superman & Creature Commandos, not focused on day to day TV scheduling) but I can’t imagine a world where completed episodes are not going to be released.”

Gunn said in another Threads post, “I now have confirmation: As I surmised, no, Doom Patrol episodes are absolutely NOT being shelved, even though the premiere date for the next shows hasn’t yet been announced to the public.”

Based on the DC Comics superhero team created by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani, Doom Patrol aired its first season in 2019 on the DC Universe streaming service. The show’s second season was released on both DC Universe and HBO Max; the third season and first half of season four played exclusively on HBO Max.

The series stars Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele/Robotman, Matt Boomer as Larry Trainor/Negative Man, April Bowlby as Rita Farr/Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis/Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder/The Chief, and Abi Monterey as Dorothy Spinner.