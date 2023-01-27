Mark Sheppard Says That Doom Patrol Has a Good Ending

Yesterday’s news that Titans and Doom Patrol had been cancelled by HBO Max wasn’t a huge surprise. Both shows will definitely be missed by the time they conclude their respective fourth seasons later this year. But in the case of the latter, Doom Patrol star Mark Sheppard says viewers can anticipate a satisfying resolution.

Sheppard teased what’s in store for the back half of Doom Patrol’s final season in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. He also indicated that showrunner Jeremy Carver knew that season 4 would be the end long before the fans did. That’s why he crafted the last episodes to double as a farewell to the whole series.

“Genuinely, I do know that Jeremy was prepared for this,” said Sheppard. “So the end of Doom Patrol, season 4B, is really good. It’s really good as an ending.”

Despite the cancellation, Sheppard has nothing but fond memories of his time playing Willoughby Kipling, the occult detective who occasionally assists the titular band of misfit heroes. He even credits the series for renewing interest in Brendan Fraser, who stars as Cliff Steele/Robotman. Fraser recently earned his first-ever Oscar nomination for his performance in The Whale.

“We got four years of Doom Patrol out under the wire, and we made something beautiful,” noted Sheppard. “That was a joy. I mean, it was an absolute joy. And after season 1, everyone was asking: Why isn’t Brendan Fraser in everything? And it’s true, because he’s just so wonderful. If you put your heart into something, it doesn’t matter what it is. If you put your heart and your passion into something, it is its own reward.”

HBO Max hasn’t announced when either Doom Patrol or Titans will premiere their remaining episodes.

Are you excited to see what the cast and crew of Doom Patrol have planned for the series finale? Let us know in the comment section below!.

