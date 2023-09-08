The Boys’ Chace Crawford Will Reprise The Deep for Gen V

One of the most reviled supes in The Boys, Chace Crawford’s aquatic-themed The Deep, will be surfacing in the show’s upcoming spin-off Gen V.

As reported by EW, Crawford will reprise The Deep for a cameo on Gen V, set to premiere on Prime Video on September 29. He joins several previously announced crossover appearances, including Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and some of The Deep’s associates at the supe corporation Vought International: filmmaker Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne), overwhelmed and underqualified CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and two of The Deep’s fellow members of the high-profile hero team The Seven, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

Who is Chace Crawford’s character, The Deep?

The Deep is a longstanding antagonist in The Boys, as the first member of The Seven to show his true colors to newcomer Starlight by sexually assaulting her. His superpowers include breathing underwater through a pair of gills on his abdomen, and commanding/communicating with all kinds of marine life. Despite his attempts to salvage his reputation and self esteem over the show’s first three seasons, The Deep has become an increasingly ridiculous figure, with multiple scenes revealing that his real sexual preference is for octopi.

How The Deep will factor into Gen V’s story isn’t yet known. The spin-off takes place after the third season of The Boys, and will set the stage for the upcoming fourth season. Gen V features a younger generation of supes, students at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Along with the aforementioned crossover appearances, stars in the spin-off series include Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, London Thor, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

Gen V Season 1 will consist of eight episodes, with the first three premiering on Prime Video on Friday, September 29. The Boys Seasons 1 through 3 are available to stream now, with no premiere date yet announced for Season 4.