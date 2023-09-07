The Boys Confirms Gen V’s Timeline Placement

The Boys‘ upcoming spin-off show Gen V officially takes place between Seasons 3 and 4 of the mothership series.

The Boys’ official Twitter/X account clarified Gen V’s timeline placement following the release of the spin-off’s latest trailer. “If we’re clearin up the timeline, [Gen V] takes place between S3 and S4,” the post in question reads. “So the kiddos at God U all saw Homelander laser a guy’s head off to the sound of thunderous applause.”

Gen V puts a college spin on The Boys

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys premiered on Amazon’s Prime Video in 2019. A second season arrived in 2020, followed by a third season in 2022. Season 4 has wrapped filming, though will not arrive until after the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. The series follows a group of vigilantes who seek to fight back against corrupt, corporate superheroes.

Gen V, meanwhile, follows a group of young supes attending the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. The spin-off stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, London Thor, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, and more. A number of key actors from The Boys are also expected to guest star in Gen V — including Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

Like each season of The Boys, Gen V Season 1 consists of eight episodes in total. The first three episodes premiere on Prime Video on Friday, September 29. New episodes will then release weekly through November 3.