(Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The Boys Season 4 Builds on Gen V’s Groundwork

By Mira Jacobs

The Boys spin-off Gen V, premiering soon on Prime Video, will set up the fourth season of its parent show, which seems to be a good sign that both series will hold tightly to a single continuity.

Claudia Doumit, who plays Congresswoman Victoria Neuman in The Boys and Gen V, talked about the connections in an interview with EW. “It was great to shoot Gen V because they tee up a lot of stuff that’s going to happen in Season 4 for The Boys,” she said. “Gen V lays a lot of the groundwork and a lot of the foundations that Season 4 will be built on for The Boys. So, watch it because it gives you a lot of information.”

MGM Studios and Amazon head of television Vernon Sanders also commented on the relationship between the two shows, noting that Gen V stands on its own but also trades some payoff with The Boys. “So, over the course of the season, there are definitely some crossovers,” he said, “and Gen V pays off some of the direction of where we’re going in Season 4 of The Boys in great ways. I can’t wait for the fans to dive in.”

What’s the world that The Boys shares with Gen V?

The Boys, known for its no-holds-barred mature content, premiered in 2019 and aired its third season in 2022. The show is based on a series of comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson which takes a cynical look at the superhero genre, speculating that people who gained superpowers would become narcissistic, selfish public idols backed by powerful corporations.

Gen V will see the world of The Boys through the angle of students at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. In addition to Doumit, the spin-off will feature other crossover appearances from The Boys stars, such as Jessie T. Usher and Jensen Ackles.

Gen V Season 1 will consist of eight episodes, with the first three premiering on Prime Video on Friday, September 29. The Boys Seasons 1 through 3 are available to stream now, with no premiere date yet announced for Season 4.

Mira Jacobs
Mira Jacobs

Mira Jacobs is subject to strong emotions about fictional characters. She lives in Colorado with a man and a dog and a cat and a cat and a cat and a green bird/honorary shoulder dragon.

Share article

Trending

Related

X