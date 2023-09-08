The Boys Season 4 Builds on Gen V’s Groundwork

The Boys spin-off Gen V, premiering soon on Prime Video, will set up the fourth season of its parent show, which seems to be a good sign that both series will hold tightly to a single continuity.

Claudia Doumit, who plays Congresswoman Victoria Neuman in The Boys and Gen V, talked about the connections in an interview with EW. “It was great to shoot Gen V because they tee up a lot of stuff that’s going to happen in Season 4 for The Boys,” she said. “Gen V lays a lot of the groundwork and a lot of the foundations that Season 4 will be built on for The Boys. So, watch it because it gives you a lot of information.”

MGM Studios and Amazon head of television Vernon Sanders also commented on the relationship between the two shows, noting that Gen V stands on its own but also trades some payoff with The Boys. “So, over the course of the season, there are definitely some crossovers,” he said, “and Gen V pays off some of the direction of where we’re going in Season 4 of The Boys in great ways. I can’t wait for the fans to dive in.”

What’s the world that The Boys shares with Gen V?

The Boys, known for its no-holds-barred mature content, premiered in 2019 and aired its third season in 2022. The show is based on a series of comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson which takes a cynical look at the superhero genre, speculating that people who gained superpowers would become narcissistic, selfish public idols backed by powerful corporations.

Gen V will see the world of The Boys through the angle of students at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. In addition to Doumit, the spin-off will feature other crossover appearances from The Boys stars, such as Jessie T. Usher and Jensen Ackles.

Gen V Season 1 will consist of eight episodes, with the first three premiering on Prime Video on Friday, September 29. The Boys Seasons 1 through 3 are available to stream now, with no premiere date yet announced for Season 4.