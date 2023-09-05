Vincent D’Onofrio Shares Reunion Photo with Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter

The stars of Marvel’s Netflix shows Daredevil and Jessica Jones reunited for a fun photo op at GalaxyCon Austin.

Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio, best known for his role as Wilson Fisk/the Kingpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a playful photo posing in a fighting stance with his co-star Charlie Cox. In the same photo, they are joined by Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter who just stands off to the side grinning. The trio of stars were present at GalaxyCon Austin on Labor Day weekend for a Q&A session amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

The photo, below, marks the first time Ritter has been seen opposite Cox and D’Onofrio since the cancellation of their Netflix shows in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Since Netflix’s Daredevil ended, D’Onofrio was brought back in 2021 to reprise the Kingpin in the MCU beginning with his surprise reveal as the Tracksuit Mafia leader in the season finale of Disney+’s Hawkeye. Simultaneously, Cox returned as Matt Murdock for a cameo as the attorney for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home and later guest starred in full Daredevil attire in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The two Daredevil alums will reunite for the upcoming Echo series currently scheduled for release on Disney+ in January 2024. Additionally, they will headline the soft-continuation series Daredevil: Born Again, whose production has been put on hold indefinitely due to the writer’s and actor’s strikes.

Ritter’s future status as superhero private eye Jessica Jones remains unknown. The star previously proclaimed she would play Jones again “in a heartbeat” despite her satisfaction with the Netflix series’s conclusion. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has been open about bringing past Marvel Netflix characters back into the MCU with their original actors attached.

“I think we probably could do it, I think a lot of that stuff comes back to us,” said Feige. “There’s always rumors online about things reverting, sometimes that’s true, sometimes it’s not, but I’m not exactly sure of the exact contracts but perhaps someday.”

All seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil and Jessica Jones are now streaming on Disney+.