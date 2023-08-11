Arrow Cast and Crew Reunite at WB Picket

The writers and actors behind Arrow reunited on the picket line, joining forces as part of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA protests.

The Hollywood Reporter detailed the reunion, which had been announced earlier in the week. The event was organized by Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim and included showrunners Beth Schwartz and Wendy Mericle. The assemblage of actors included Katie Cassidy, Willa Holland, Caity Lotz, Katrina Law, Brandon Routh, and Juliana Harkavy. THR posted a number of photos and videos of the event, which took place outside the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California.

Stars of The CW's 'Arrow' come together for the show's reunion picket outside Warner Bros. in Burbank as a part of the #WritersStrike and #ActorsStrike pic.twitter.com/J2xyjTAp5I — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 11, 2023

The full cast and crew that came together for the 'Arrow' reunion #ActorsStrike and #WritersStrike picket outside Warner Bros. today pic.twitter.com/2fGkoHzwym — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 11, 2023

Brandon Routh, who played The Atom on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, described the Arrowverse cast as “a great family.” Routh also spoke about the importance of the creative arts and superheroes on a global level. “The things we do help bring joy to people’s lives,” Routh declared. “That is what art is about.”

#Superman actor Brandon Routh explains why it's important to him to come together with his #Arrowverse family at the 'Arrow' reunion #WritersStrike and #ActorsStrike picket in Burbank pic.twitter.com/3btOOTgBSD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 11, 2023

Did Stephen Amell Join The Picket?

One notably absent figure at the reunion was Arrow star Stephen Amell. Amell had drawn fire for speaking out against the strike, while still proclaiming his support for SAG-AFTRA. However, Amell was spotted picketing for SAG-AFTRA in New York City on the same day as the Arrow reunion in Burbank. Amell was later confirmed to be in New York to attend Arrow co-star Colin Donnell’s Broadway production of The Shark Is Broken.

'Arrow' star Stephen Amell hit the #ActorsStrike picket line in NYC today pic.twitter.com/95dhUAvwa8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 11, 2023

Marc Guggenheim said he had spoken with Stephen Amell on the phone the day before the reunion. Guggenheim said they discussed the strikes and that he was satisfied that Amell “is as supportive of SAG-AFTRA as he is the WGA.” He also said he was disappointed that Amell couldn’t attend the reunion protest, but he was glad to know Amell was picketing for SAG-AFTRA in New York City.