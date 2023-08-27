Mark Hamill, James Gunn, and Tara Strong Pay Tribute to Arleen Sorkin

Some powerful tributes have come in to honor the late Arleen Sorkin, who was the inspiration and original voice actress for Harley Quinn.

A touching one came from her Batman: The Animated Series co-star Mark Hamill, who voiced Joker in the series. “Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin,” wrote Hamill. “Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”

Check out other Arleen Sorkin tributes, including ones by DC Studios co-head James Gunn and Harley Quinn voice actress Tara Strong below:

Without this gorgeous, talented goddess, #HarleyQuinn would have never existed. She was the inspiration & the heart & soul of this iconic character. I was in awe as #Batgirl watching her alongside @MarkHamill & Kevin. Sending love to her family #RipArleenSorkin ❤️? ? pic.twitter.com/8zQdHsyOyM — tara strong (@tarastrong) August 26, 2023