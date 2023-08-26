Arleen Sorkin Passes Away, Harley Quinn Voice Actress Was 67

Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin has passed away at the age of 67.

The news was broken by fellow veteran voice actor Neil Kaplan on Twitter. “It broke my heart to hear… the original voice of Harley Quinn, [Arleen] Sorkin has passed away,” said Kaplan. “I adored her work as HQ & as Calliope in Days of Our Lives.”

I was told by a reliable source. (Sorry, but I wish to respect their anonymity.) — Neil Kaplan – Voice Actor (@NeKap) August 26, 2023

Sorkin was the first to voice Quinn, who was created by her college friend Paul Dini, in the legendary Batman: The Animated Series. She would reprise the role, which she wound up inspiring, in several series, such as Superman: The Animated Series, Gotham Girls, Static Shock, and Justice League, as well as several video games. Sorkin also appeared as Ms. Bambi in the movie Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and reprised her Quinn role in Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker.

Prior to voice acting, Sorkin played Calliope Jones in Days of Our Lives and was a co-host on America’s Funniest People. She was married to television producer Christopher Lloyd (co-creator of Modern Family) and had two sons.

SuperHeroHype sends condolences to Sorkin’s friends and family.