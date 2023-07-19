Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Gets 4K Ultra HD Release Date

The 1993 DC animated feature Batman: Mask of the Phantasm releases on 4K Ultra HD this September.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) is currently available for pre-order on DC’s website. The listing features an estimated launch window of September 2023. However, Dawn of the Discs has an even more specific release date: Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The full official listing reads as follows:

The Dark Knight must save Gotham City from a new threat in the critically acclaimed 1993 Warner Bros. major motion picture Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. When a woman from Bruce Wayne’s past, Andrea Beaumont, comes back into his life, Bruce questions whether he should continue protecting Gotham City as Batman. But his introspection is short-lived when the city’s most notorious crime bosses are killed, and the Caped Crusader is blamed for their murders. The Dark Knight sets out to clear his name, revealing a new masked vigilante: the Phantasm. Based on the hit television show Batman: The Animated Series and featuring Warner Bros.’ first-ever use of computer-generated animation, this film noir-inspired original story continues the Batman legacy with a dark mystery involving the Phantasm and Batman’s infamous archrival, the Joker. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) Special Feature Includes: Kevin Conroy: I am the Knight

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm turns 30 this year

Mask of the Phantasm’s 4K re-release comes just in time for the acclaimed animated movie’s 30th birthday. It originally released in theaters on Dec. 25, 1993 as the first feature film to spin out of the beloved Batman: The Animated Series. While Mask of the Phantasm initially failed to take flight at the box office, it became a success on home video and has come to be regarded as one of the best Batman stories ever put to film.

Batman: The Animated Series creators Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm directed Mask of the Phantasm from a screenplay by Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, Martin Pasko, and Michael Reaves. The film starred the late, great Kevin Conroy as the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman opposite Mark Hamill as the voice of the Joker. Other Batman: The Animated Series cast members to reprise their roles for Mask of the Phantasm included Efrem Zimbalist Jr. as Alfred Pennyworth, Bob Hastings as James Gordon, and Robert Costanzo as Harvey Bullock.

Arleen Sorkin also featured in the movie, though not in her usual Animated Series role of Harley Quinn. Additional cast members included Dana Delany, Hart Bochner, Stacy Keach, Abe Vigoda, Dick Miller, and John P. Ryan.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm releases on 4K Ultra HD on Sept. 12. In the meantime, the film is currently streaming on Max.