Arrow Co-Creator Marc Guggenheim Shares His DC Regrets

For the better part of the last decade, executive producer Marc Guggenheim was one of the primary architects of the Arrowverse on The CW. He co-developed Arrow with Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg, before working on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and even the animated miniseries, Vixen. He also spearheaded the live-action crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, which brought together the heroes from six different Arrowverse shows.

That’s a long time to spend in the DC Universe, and Guggenheim is admittedly a life-long fan. But in a post on his Substack account (via EW), Guggenheim revealed his regret that his efforts were seemingly unappreciated by the new DC Studios regime. He was also disappointed that he wasn’t invited to at least have a meeting with DC Studios’ James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“I’m not particularly surprised,” wrote Guggenheim. “But I’ll be honest: I would have liked to have gotten at least a meeting. Not a job, mind you. A meeting, a conversation, a small recognition of what I’d tried to contribute to the grand tapestry that is the DC Universe. I’d only spent nine years toiling in that vineyard, after all.”

Guggenheim went on to note that “although working for DC had been creatively fulfilling, it involved a lot of adversity, challenges, and personal sacrifices — none of which seem to have accrued to any professional benefit. Simply put, the Arrowverse hasn’t led to any other gigs, so it feels — at least on a career level — that I really wasted my time.”

Additionally, Guggenheim expanded on what it took to make Crisis happen on TV, even if it meant spending his own money.

“The project, a live action adaptation of a seminal comic book series that made a significant impression on my psyche, was more than a labor of love — it was a labor in every respect and a project where I spent every ounce of capitol I’d amassed in developing DC Comics-related shows for Warner Bros. over an eight-year period,” said Guggenheim. “I called in every favor… I burned every bridge. [And] I even spent $10,000 of my own money.”

Guggenheim was also attached to the Green Lantern series on HBO Max. However, that project (and his involvement with the DC franchise) may have ended when Gunn and Safran replaced that show with their own Green Lantern-inspired series.

