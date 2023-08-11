Stephen Amell Joins SAG/AFTRA Picket in NYC

Arrow star Stephen Amell was spotted on a SAG/AFTRA picket line in New York City, despite his earlier controversial comments regarding the strike.

Stephen Amell Controversy Explained

Deadline reported on several actors who were spotted protesting on behalf of SAG/AFTRA in New York City. This included Sam Rockwell, Michael Shannon, and Leslie Bibb. Stephen Amell’s presence was noteworthy, given his previous statements on disagreeing with the strike. Photos of the actors attending the protest, including Amell, can be seen below.

Stephen Amell, Michael Shannon, Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb & more hit the picket line in NYC today #SAGAFTRAStrike



View the full gallery here: https://t.co/KDOLc3hdyu



? John Nacion/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/y7VpxFFpan — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 11, 2023

The Arrowverse actor first drew fire following an appearance at GalaxyCon in Raleigh, NC in late July 2023. When asked by a fan how he felt about the SAG/AFTRA strike, Amell said that he supported the union but had voted against the strike.

“I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating,” Amell explained.

When fans blasted Stephen Amell for his apparent lack of support, he tried to justify his position. In a August 1 statement on his social media, which is reprinted below, Amell defended his comments as “off the cuff” and “out of context.”

Stephen Amell affirmed his support for SAG/AFTRA and the union’s collective vote to go on strike. He also praised the leadership of the union for their “incredibly complicated job.” However, Amell clarified his position on why he said he is against striking by explaining that he regrets the necessity of the action.

Stephen Amell added that while he understood the reasons for striking on an intellectual level, it was still “emotionally frustrating.” This was doubly true in Amell’s case, as the strike prevented him from promoting the new season of his wrestling-themed drama Heels.