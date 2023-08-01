Stephen Amell Issues Statement Following SAG-AFTRA Strike Criticism

Actor Stephen Amell, best known for playing Oliver Queen in the Arrowverse, has clarified his controversial comments on the SAG-AFTRA strike.

How Stephen Amell Drew Fire

The controversy arose following Stephen Amell’s appearance at Galaxycon in Raleigh, NC. Fan footage captured the Arrow star answering a question regarding the SAG-AFTRA strike, saying that he did not support striking while still supporting the actor’s union.

“I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating,” Amell explained. He also described the idea of striking in general as “myopic.” This prompted a firestorm of criticism from those who did not think it was possible to support SAG-AFTRA while being against the current strike.

Amell Clarifies His Stance

On August 1, 2023, Amell released a statement to his social media, including Facebook and Instagram. The statement, which can be viewed below, clarified Amell’s position. Again, he emphasized that he supported SAG-AFTRA and the union’s collective vote to go on strike. Amell also praised the leadership of SAG-AFTRA, noting that they have “an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do.”



Describing his original comments as “off the cuff,” Amell justified his statements as an emotional response based on his frustrations with not being able to showcase his latest work because of the SAG-AFTRA strike. “Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does,” Amell affirmed. “But we have to do what we have to do.”

Amell concluded on a humorous and self-depreciating note, describing his extemporaneous thoughts at “inarticulate.” He also referenced the proverb, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions,” noting that “after reading a limited amount of the commentary, (Hell) is a place many of you would like me to visit.”

Unfortunately for Amell, his comments seem unlikely to pacify his critics. With his second statement ending with the comment that “at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union,” it might be hard for his explanation to be taken sinceriously.