Harrison Ford Won’t Be Involved With the Indiana Jones TV Series

Back in November, word broke that Lucasfilm is developing an Indiana Jones TV series for Disney+. Presumably this would be a way to keep the franchise alive since Harrison Ford has repeatedly said that he’s done playing Indy after Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. However, Ford recently told Total Film Magazine that he “will not be involved in that [show], if it does come to fruition.”

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character,” added Ford. “I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film.”

Assuming the Disney+ show does go forward, it would be the second Indiana Jones TV series. The first was The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, which ran for two seasons on ABC from 1992 to 1993. In that series, Sean Patrick Flanery played Indy as a teenager, while Corey Carrier portrayed Indy as a child. George Hall had a role as Indy as an old man, who bookended the episodes in season 1. Ford appeared as Indy in a single episode of the show, also in bookend scenes.

For now, it’s unclear if the Indiana Jones series has a writer/showrunner attached. However, the potential writers strike make push it back even further.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters everywhere on June 30.

