Lucasfilm and Disney Are Developing an Indiana Jones Series

Next summer, Harrison Ford will make his fifth and final appearance as Indiana Jones on the big screen. But if you really thought that was the end of the franchise then you haven’t been paying close attention. Variety is reporting that Lucasfilm and Disney are actively developing an Indiana Jones series for Disney+.

Long time fans may recall that this won’t be the first TV show in the franchise. In 1992, Lucasfilm launched The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles on ABC. The series ran for two seasons, with Sean Patrick Flanery as young Indy and Corey Carrier as an even younger Indy. However, that series shied away from the fantastical elements that made the feature films so enjoyable.

At the moment, Lucasfilm is still looking for a creative team, and no one knows what form the show will take. It could conceivably be another prequel series, or spinoff another character from the films. But there are no firm details at the present.

Regardless of which direction is chosen for the series, the title character is one of Ford’s most iconic roles. He first portrayed Indy in Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. Since then, Ford has reprised his role in four sequels, and in one episode of the previous TV series.

Indiana Jones 5 will hit theaters on June 30, 2023. When the series will arrive is anyone’s guess.

