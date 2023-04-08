Hasbro Announces Waves 2 and 3 of Indiana Jones Figures, More

The convention may be called the Star Wars Celebration, but Hasbro’s Star Wars team also makes Indiana Jones figures, and they had quite a bit to reveal. The Adventure Series line originally kicked off with one build-an-artifact wave based on Raiders of the Lost Ark, and several “guy in suit” bonus figures as retail exclusives. That pattern looks to continue, as Adventure Series wave 2 features Temple of Doom‘s skull altar as the buildable artifact. Sankara stones included come both lit and unlit, with glow-in-the-dark material in the lit versions. The wave itself, however, will split between that movie and Dial of Destiny.

The complete lineup: Temple of Doom Bridge Escape Indy, Hypnotized Indy, Short Round, Helena Shaw, and Dial of Destiny Indy. While these figures were shown, the third wave was only announced. It will split between Last Crusade and Dial of Destiny, with Last Crusade Indy, Henry Jones Sr., Grail Knight, Elsa Schneider, Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and Renaldo (Antonio Banderas). So far they hold fast at $24.99 apiece.

A special deluxe Cairo Indy with monkey will come as an Amazon and fan channel exclusive, for $33.99.

In addition, a ShopDisney and Hasbro Pulse shared exclusive deluxe set will repack the wave 1 Indy with the golden idol altar. It features a platform that moves up and down when Indy switches out the bag of sand for the idol. $39.99 is the price on that one.

Finally, in keeping with the men in suits exclusives, Amazon and fan channels will get a two-pack of Marcus Brody and Rene Belloq in their Raiders formalwear. $55.99 for the pair. Most of these reveals go up for preorder April 13 at 1 p.m. eastern. Finally, the Denholm Elliott toy of your dreams!

