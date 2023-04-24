Ciri is Embraced in The Witcher Season 3 Poster

Our first look at Henry Cavill’s last trek across the Continent is nearly upon us. It’s been almost two years since Netflix subscribers caught up with Geralt of Rivia and his traveling companions. But today, the streaming service debuted a new poster for The Witcher season 3 featuring Cavill’s Geralt alongside Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), whose journey continues later this year.

The poster shows Geralt holding Ciri tightly, indicating that he’ll face more challenges as the young princess’ guardian this year than in previous seasons, including new threats from the Wild Hunt as well as Emperor Emhyr, who was revealed to be Ciri’s father, Duny, at the end of season 2. Fortunately, Geralt has Yennefer to back him up with her freshly-restored powers of sorcery.

Netflix also shared the new key art on social media with the caption “Hold tight. ’Til Tomorrow.” This basically confirms that the first trailer for upcoming season is approximately 24 hours away. And presumably, this means that viewers will finally learn when the new episodes will drop. You can check out the full poster below.

Season 3 will mark Cavill’s final appearance as Geralt following his shocking exit from the series in December. Liam Hemsworth will assume the role of the show’s titular witcher when it returns for its fourth season Regardless, Cavill’s tenure is expected to end on a high note. The new episodes will continue to adapt elements from Time of Contempt, the second novel in author Andrzej Sapkowski’s original Witcher saga. Plus, we’ll also get to witness Ciri get a better handle on her own magical abilities.

What do you think of the new poster for The Witcher season 3? Are you excited to watch the trailer tomorrow? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Witcher Boxed Set: Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire

