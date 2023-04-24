As revealed in The Mandalorian season 3, the Empire is far from finished. Moff Gideon’s forces are only one part of the Imperial Remnant led by the Shadow Council, and the resurgent Empire expects to strike back when Grand Admiral Thrawn returns in Ahoska later this year. If this all seems reminiscent of the Star Wars Expanded Universe novels, it’s not a coincidence. Executive producer Dave Filoni recently acknowledged the influence of those books has had on Lucasfilm’s New Republic era.

“I always relate to my own Star Wars experience and think, ‘How can I give kids now [that] feeling?’” said Filoni while speaking to Empire Magazine. “Something that I understood as a kid was the conflict established in A New Hope – the Rebels versus the Empire. I thought something in the Expanded Universe that was very easy to understand was, in the New Republic and the Remnant Empire, that the tables have turned a little bit.”

“It’s actually the Empire that’s acting more like the Rebels, because their resources are on the downside,” added Filoni. “But the New Republic is struggling because, while they’re all trying to work together, they have different ideas about how to be effective. That was an interesting story. And I think it creates a big piece of history where you can tell all kinds of stories.”

This era has already been featured The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and it will be further explored in Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew. Characters from all four shows will eventually cross paths in Filoni’s currently untitled Star Wars film which was announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe earlier this month.

