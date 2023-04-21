Netflix Orders The Boroughs From Stranger Things Producers

The Duffer Brothers are adding a new sci-fi project to their Upside Down Productions slate. Deadline brings word that Netflix has given a straight-to-series order to The Boroughs, which hails from creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. The duo will split showrunning duties and serve as executive producers alongside Matt and Ross Duffer.

Described as an eight-episode drama, the series takes place at a “seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, where a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have: time.”

Addiss and Matthews previously teamed with Netflix as the developers behind The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance in 2019. More recently, they wrote the story for WB’s The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim animated film, which hits theaters next April. News of their collaboration with the Duffers first surfaced when the siblings launched Upside Down Productions last July. However, the initial announcement didn’t reveal any specifics about what they were working on.

“We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time,” said the Duffers in a new statement. “And when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands. While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

“We’re thrilled to be back at Netflix,” added Matthews and Addiss. “Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs.”

Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Peacock via Getty Images

