Netflix Orders an Animated Stranger Things Spinoff

The Upside Down has found another medium to conquer. In addition to addition to the upcoming stage show and at least one other live-action spinoff currently in the works, the Stranger Things franchise is expanding its reach with a new animated series. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has already ordered the project straight-to-series.

Unfortunately, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer aren’t sharing any plot details yet. But we do know that Flying Bark — the Australian studio responsible for Marvel’s What If…? and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — is handling animation duties. Additionally, Eric Robles, the creator of Nickelodeon’s Fanboy & Chum Chum and co-creator of Glitch Techs, is leading the charge on the series, which seems to in the early stages of production.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” said the Duffers in a new statement. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues.”

Given Stranger Things’ well-known penchant for ‘80s nostalgia, the shows that the Duffers are looking to for inspiration almost certainly include classic series like G.I. Joe and Masters of the Universe. Regardless, it remains to be seen whether the animated spinoff will take place during the flagship series’ timeline or feature the voices of its principal cast members. In the meantime, the Duffers are developing the show as executive producers via Upside Down Productions alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, who will produce through their own 21 Laps banner.

