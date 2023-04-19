Neil Gaiman Provides Positive Update For The Sandman Season 2

After decades of struggling to bring it to air, Neil Gaiman finally adapted his DC comic series, The Sandman, which streamed to Netflix in August 2022. Because of the positive reception and high viewership, The Sandman was renewed for a second season in November 2022. Since the renewal announcement, few details, if any, have been revealed until now, when Gaiman shared an update regarding The Sandman season 2 on Tumblr.

Tumblr user @mollymauktealeef asked Gaiman for news on the second season, due to a lack of updates. Gaiman entertained the question and responded with a positive message for fans.

“Scripts are written,” Gaiman said. “We are casting the first episode we will be shooting. Sets are being designed.”

Though it’s considered the second season of The Sandman, Netflix did not say that specifically. The service opted to say that more episodes are on the way. Peter Friedlander, the Netflix head of UCAN scripted TV, explained that the show is considering “batches” in its approach to future episodes.

The Sandman season 1 featured Tom Sturridge as the lead role of Morpheus/Dream. The ensemble featured Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.

What do you want to see in The Sandman season 2? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Sandman Book One by Neil Gaiman

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.