Netflix Exec Explains Why They Took Their Time to Renew The Sandman
After more than 30 years of development, Neil Gaiman‘s beloved comic series finally received a worthy television adaptation in Netflix’s The Sandman. Shortly after its debut, the series became a staple in Netflix’s Top 10 during the month of August. Despite the instant popularity, fans began to worry about the show’s renewal status with each passing week. After three months, Netflix finally renewed The Sandman for a second season this past November. Peter Friedlander, the Netflix head of UCAN scripted TV, explained to Variety why it took so long to renew The Sandman.
“We wanted to spend the time to get creatively aligned around what would be the next, best experience with The Sandman,” said Friedlander. “And because of that, we wanted to spend the time with [showrunner Allan Heinberg] and Neil and really talk through and be thoughtful about what the approach should be — because Season 1 is also very thoughtful and intentional. So that was really what took the extra time, is to get our ducks in a row.”
In the renewal announcement, Netflix did not label it as a second season. Instead, the streaming service renewed The Sandman for more episodes. When asked about the cryptic message, Friedlander did not give a definitive answer but shared some insight into the terminology.
“There are decisions that haven’t been made, but we are considering batching approaches,” said Friedlander. “Everything’s on the table when it comes to Sandman. It’s an innovative show.”
