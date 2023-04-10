HBO Max’s Penguin Spinoff Adds Three Recurring Performers

Colin Farrell’s looming second act as Oswald Cobblepot continues to add a host of familiar faces. Variety is reporting that Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, and David H. Holmes have been cast in HBO Max’s upcoming Penguin spinoff. The streaming service isn’t revealing character details, but all three performers are expected to play recurring roles on the series.

Ejogo most recently returned in the second and final season of Showtime’s Your Honor. In terms of genre experience, fans might recognize her from Alien: Covenant and the first two Fantastic Beasts films. Later this year, Ejogo will also show up in Marvel’s Secret Invasion series as a character who has yet to be announced.

Chau has actually visited the DC Universe before. In 2020, he had a small role in Birds of Prey as Mr. Keo, the head of Gotham City’s Golden Lions crime syndicate. But Chau has plenty of other genre credits to name as well. In the ‘80s, he voiced Quick Kick in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, before reprising this role in the 1987 direct-to-video film as well. A few years later, he played The Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. Chau also has a booked a variety of other memorable roles on the small screen, including appearances on shows like Lost and The Expanse.

Holmes co-starred opposite The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz in Hulu’s High Fidelity series, which was cancelled after a single season in 2020. His other TV credits include guest-starring turns on Mindhunter, The Tick, and Mr. Robot.

Additional Penguin supporting players include Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, and Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni. Rhenzy Feliz is co-starring as a wayward Gotham teen who reportedly becomes The Penguin’s driver. The show will also introduce new mystery characters played by Theo Rossi, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, James Madio, and Scott Cohen. Former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. writer Lauren LeFranc is showrunning the spinoff with Craig Zobel directing the first three episodes.

HBO Max hasn’t announced a release date for The Penguin, but filming is currently underway in New York.

Do you have any theories about which characters these actors could play? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Batman: The Long Halloween

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.