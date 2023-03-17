The Penguin Casts Luke Cage’s Theo Rossi in a Key Role

We can officially add Theo Rossi to the list of actors who have appeared in the Marvel and DC Universes. Deadline reports that the former Luke Cage co-star has booked a “key recurring role” in HBO Max’s Penguin series, which follows the events of Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Rossi appeared in both seasons of Luke Cage as Hernan “Shades” Alvarez. So if he plays another villainous role in The Penguin, then he has the experience to pull this off. Before the MCU came along, Rossi was a series regular on Sons of Anarchy for the show’s eight seasons on FX. He also appeared in Emily the Criminal, which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Performance.

So far, The Penguin’s call sheet includes confirmed characters like Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown), Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), and Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen). Earlier today, Zegen’s casting was announced alongside fellow new additions James Madio and Scott Cohen, whose roles remain a mystery. Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell are also playing unknown characters on the show. The series will also feature Rhenzy Feliz as the wayward teenager who suddenly becomes the Penguin’s driver.

Since The Penguin began filming in New York this month, a series of set photos have made their way online, revealing Colin Farrell back in character as Oswald Cobblepot. The show will also reportedly tie into The Batman: Part II, which is set to mark the return of Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in 2025. However, it’s unclear if Pattinson is will make an appearance in the upcoming spinoff.

HBO Max hasn’t announced a release date for The Penguin.

Do you have any theories about which character will be played by Theo Rossi? Let us know in the comment section below!

