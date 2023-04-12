Early Teaser For The Penguin Sets Up Oswald Cobblepot’s Return

The Penguin has only been shooting for a little over a month, but the show’s producers couldn’t wait another minute to tease what’s in store for Oswald Cobblepot’s second act. As part of a series of announcements made to hype HBO Max’s upcoming rebrand as simply “Max,” the streaming service released a new in-production teaser for the highly-anticipated Batman offshoot. You can check it out for yourself in the player below.

Picking up almost immediately where The Batman left off, the series centers on Colin Farrell’s namesake crime lord as he sets a plan in motion to become the new kingpin of Gotham City. The preview highlights a mix of new and behind-the-scenes footage while Oswald gives a chilling monologue about seizing one’s destiny. There’s also an early look at a few of the supporting players who will be bumping elbows with Penguin over the course of eight episodes. This includes Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Cobblepot’s former boss, Carmine Falcone, who was memorably gunned down by the Riddler at the end of The Batman.

Of course, Sofia isn’t the only obstacle standing in Oswald’s way. The Penguin will also meet resistance from other new characters played by Michael Kelly and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Luckily, he has a few allies of his own, including a possible love interest played by Your Honor‘s Carmen Ejogo. But his greatest asset might be a young teenager (Rhenzy Feliz) whom Oswald takes on as his protégé. Within the trailer, the two are seen loading contraband — or a dead body — into the trunk of a car. Regardless, the seasoned gangster makes it clear that he has no problem cutting the youngster loose if he gets out of line.

The Penguin will premiere on Max in 2024.

