Lucasfilm Debuts Trailer For Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2

This year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe is coming to a close, but Star Wars fans still have some more things to enjoy. On the final day of the convention, Lucasfilm released the first trailer for Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2. And while the first volume exclusively featured Japanese animated studios, volume 2 is an international affair.

Perhaps the most eye-catching of the new shorts is Sith, which was produced by El Guiri and directed by Rodrigo Blaas (Trollhunters). Aardman Animation, the studio behind Wallace and Gromit, produced I Am Your Mother, a short by Magdalena Osinska. Bear Story writer and director Gabriel Osorio created In the Stars, which was produced by Punkrobot. And Cartoon Saloon’s Paul Young directed the short called Screecher’s Reach.

The rest of the shorts include Journey to the Dark Head, which was produced by Studio Mir and directed by Hyeong Geun Park, while Studio La Cachette and director Julien Chheng created The Spy Dancer, 88 Pictures and director Ishan Shukla produced The Bandits of Golak, and Triggerfish brought together Aau’s Song, by directors Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke. The final short, The Pit, was directed by LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge as a co-production between Lucasfilm and D’art Shtajio.

Additionally, Empire revealed that I Am Your Mother will feature Denis Lawson reprising his role as Wedge Antilles from the original trilogy. In this short, Wedge is the idol of the lead character, Anni, a teenage Twi’lek who wants to become a pilot.

Star Wars: Visions Vol. 2 will premiere on Star Wars Day, May 4, only on Disney+.

Which shorts are you looking forward to seeing? Let us know in the comment section below!

